TAT Technologies (TATT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect TAT Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $46.2710 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in TAT Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 781,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 459,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 470.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 713.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

