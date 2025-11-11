Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $340.2740 million for the quarter. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.
Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATAT. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.