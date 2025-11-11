Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $340.2740 million for the quarter. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 44.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATAT. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

