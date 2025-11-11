Gulfport Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Capital One Financial

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $7.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.21.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $206.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.46. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

Insider Activity at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

