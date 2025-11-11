Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

