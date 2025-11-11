Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $811,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

