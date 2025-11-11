William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

