La-Z-Boy (LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $517.6280 million for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LZB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,412.10. The trade was a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

