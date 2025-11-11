HC Wainwright Estimates Prothena’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTA. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.09. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 650.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

