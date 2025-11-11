First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Michael Sweeney Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $272.64 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

