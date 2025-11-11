Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 415.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,807 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 91.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 427,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 187,625 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,264 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Lyft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.