Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $34.33

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $59,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 43,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,669.76. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

