Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $223.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $190.47 on Tuesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

