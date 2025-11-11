Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $4.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Santander downgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of BAK opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Braskem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- What is a support level?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.