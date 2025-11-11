Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $4.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Santander downgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Braskem by 1,136,346.5% during the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,466,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,887 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Braskem by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of BAK opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Braskem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

