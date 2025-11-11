Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,864 Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

