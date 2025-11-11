Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Matson were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after acquiring an additional 71,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 424.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.32. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.72 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.