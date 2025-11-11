Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,841 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Harry Sommer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,882.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 29,008 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. The trade was a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 85,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,325. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

