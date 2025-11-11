TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,005 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,252. This represents a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,341,471. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.66.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.