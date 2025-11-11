Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,785,853. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

