Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $582,000 in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 156.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OFG opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

