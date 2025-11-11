Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $193,000 in Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLCO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

