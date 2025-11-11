Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 1.5%

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -370.00%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

