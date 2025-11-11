Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,041 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KBR were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after acquiring an additional 683,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in KBR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 218,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 0.6%

KBR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on KBR in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.