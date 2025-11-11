20,142 Shares in Match Group Inc. $MTCH Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Match Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $914.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 398.05% and a net margin of 15.59%.Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Match Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

