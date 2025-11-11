Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in InterDigital by 642.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,575,838. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.58 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

