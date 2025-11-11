Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $650,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after buying an additional 567,571 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.