45,063 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 203.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

