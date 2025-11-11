Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.91.

Cencora Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $366.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.