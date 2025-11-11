PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,473.89 and traded as high as GBX 1,518. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,492.63, with a volume of 91,267 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPHE Hotel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,500.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,364.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,473.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £622.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcia Bakker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,305 per share, for a total transaction of £26,100. Corporate insiders own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

