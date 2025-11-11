Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.99 and traded as high as C$14.86. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 169,264 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOT

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$542.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,099,500. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. Also, insider Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia acquired 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,379.61. The trade was a 193.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,654. Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.