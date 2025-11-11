Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 491.74 and traded as high as GBX 517.50. Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 510, with a volume of 573,459 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 539 to GBX 542 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 606.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 486.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

