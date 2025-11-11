Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7,505 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$128.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

