Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.65 and traded as low as GBX 222.50. Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 229.63, with a volume of 1,713,739 shares.

Greencore Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.