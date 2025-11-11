Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.65 and traded as low as GBX 222.50. Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 229.63, with a volume of 1,713,739 shares.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Greencore Group Company Profile
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.
