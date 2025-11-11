B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.32. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 211,818 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOSC. Weiss Ratings downgraded B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

