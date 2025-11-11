Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.11. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 9,305 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

