Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,047.99 and traded as high as GBX 3,450. Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,395, with a volume of 36,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RSW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,920.

Renishaw Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,509.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,047.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Renishaw

In related news, insider William Lee sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total value of £262,208.32. Also, insider Allen Roberts sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total value of £159,767.20. Insiders sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock worth $74,055,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Further Reading

