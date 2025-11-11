Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.96 and traded as high as C$12.27. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 215,448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Pason Systems news, insider Kevin Boston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.94, for a total transaction of C$35,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at C$87,162. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their position. Also, insider Celine Boston sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total transaction of C$133,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,893 shares in the company, valued at C$22,469.91. This trade represents a 85.60% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $187,133. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office.

Featured Articles

