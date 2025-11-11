Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0%

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

