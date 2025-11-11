Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.2308.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,440 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,415,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 218.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after buying an additional 748,758 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,281,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

