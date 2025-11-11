Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.74 and its 200-day moving average is $283.65. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.