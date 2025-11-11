Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,641,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYZ opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

