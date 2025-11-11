Head to Head Analysis: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) vs. LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Offerpad Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion 3.77 $71.42 million $7.64 9.39 Offerpad Solutions $918.82 million 0.08 -$62.16 million ($1.94) -1.04

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LEG Immobilien has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEG Immobilien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 50.86% 7.36% 2.77% Offerpad Solutions -8.74% -147.32% -19.97%

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LEG Immobilien and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 1 0 0 1.50 Offerpad Solutions 1 5 0 0 1.83

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than LEG Immobilien.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Offerpad Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.