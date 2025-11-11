Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $250,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

