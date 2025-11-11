Comparing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Copper and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Copper 3.89% 2.62% 1.40% Nexa Resources -0.57% -8.80% -2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Copper and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources 3 5 0 0 1.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Capstone Copper.

0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Copper and Nexa Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A Nexa Resources $2.77 billion 0.26 -$205.03 million ($0.12) -45.92

Capstone Copper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstone Copper beats Nexa Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

