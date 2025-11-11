TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, insider Sajal Srivastava bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 297,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Labe bought 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.36. This trade represents a 36.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders bought 1,081,926 shares of company stock worth $7,114,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $176,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

