Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.15.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.