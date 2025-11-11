Davis R M Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $840.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $760.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $716.13. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $851.86.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

