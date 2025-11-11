Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.1050. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.0979, with a volume of 267,767 shares trading hands.
Mateon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About Mateon Therapeutics
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
