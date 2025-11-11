Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 221,757 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
