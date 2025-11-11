Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 221,757 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.