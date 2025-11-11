German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.36 and traded as high as $39.95. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 53,426 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2,605.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4,548.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

