Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.45 and traded as high as $39.76. Citi Trends shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 133,622 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,163 shares in the company, valued at $585,262.23. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $121,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 172,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

